Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,149 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 360.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

