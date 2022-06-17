Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

