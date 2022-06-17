Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 37 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Shares of TECH opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

