Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Holdings Lifted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Patterson Companies worth $33,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.74 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

