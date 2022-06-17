PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lifted by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PYPL stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 197,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

