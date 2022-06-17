PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

PYPL traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 218,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.