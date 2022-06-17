PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 218,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

