PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 million, a P/E ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently -549.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.