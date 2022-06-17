PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Tops $0.0149

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $256,013.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

