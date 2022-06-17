Pendle Price Tops $0.0390 (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $409,643.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.81 or 0.05070217 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00291417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00091155 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

