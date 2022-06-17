Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $754.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $74.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 59,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

