PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.94 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

