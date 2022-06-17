Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives $225.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($223.96) to €217.00 ($226.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($163.54) to €169.00 ($176.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

