Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of POFCF stock remained flat at $$1.56 during trading hours on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.

About Petrofac (Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

