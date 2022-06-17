Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of POFCF stock remained flat at $$1.56 during trading hours on Friday. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65.
