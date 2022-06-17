PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of PetroShale Inc. (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 136,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 503,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

PSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 target price on shares of PetroShale and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65. The stock has a market cap of C$441.96 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.

PetroShale ( CVE:PSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetroShale Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Company Profile (CVE:PSH)

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

