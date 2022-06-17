PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.06

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.06 and traded as high as C$24.10. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.06. The company has a market cap of C$163.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02.
PFB Company Profile (TSE:PFB)
