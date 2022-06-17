PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Eli Samaha Acquires 7,307 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 7,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,603,541 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Eli Samaha bought 2,000 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Eli Samaha bought 21,087 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.53.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha acquired 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha acquired 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65.

PFSW stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $271.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 50.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSW. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

