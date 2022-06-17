Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $127.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.47.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.