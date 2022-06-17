Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

