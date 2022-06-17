Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Cut to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNXGF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 740 ($8.98) to GBX 710 ($8.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.76) to GBX 780 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $720.00.

Shares of PNXGF stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

