Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 635,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 391,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,313,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 904.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,203,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,984,349 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,199,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 649,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $7,764,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

