Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

