Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDEC. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 961.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of PDEC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.