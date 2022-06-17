Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 113,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,121. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02.

