Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.27. 57,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,800. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

