Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,795. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

