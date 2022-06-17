Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Up 0.7%

Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.89 ($5.09) and last traded at €4.89 ($5.09). Approximately 6,040 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.86 ($5.06).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.82.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire engages in the production and sale of plastic parts in France, the United States, and the rest of Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and under the hood parts.

