PolkaCover (CVR) Market Cap Hits $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,129.95 or 0.59669404 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00086313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012767 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.