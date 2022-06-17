Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $2.23 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00005960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

