Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Increased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.63.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $332.18 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $329.65 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

