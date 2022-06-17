Populous Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $296,788.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,449.52 or 0.99886918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00114248 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

