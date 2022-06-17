PowerPool 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. PowerPool has a market cap of $9.99 million and $1.30 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,663,203 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

