PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $108.50 on Friday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 59.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

