PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Glenn Molloy Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK – Get Rating) insider Glenn Molloy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($83,333.33).

Glenn Molloy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PPK Group alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, Glenn Molloy acquired 50,000 shares of PPK Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,500.00 ($88,541.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

PPK Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells boron nitride nanotubes in Australia. It also offers lithium sulphur batteries, white graphene, and body armour; and digital platform for proactive road safety analytics and management. The company was formerly known as Plaspak Group Limited and changed its name to PPK Group Limited in September 2006.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPK Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPK Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.