Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Insider Acquires A$72,000.00 in Stock

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Wamsteker purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($50,000.00).

Anthony Wamsteker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Anthony Wamsteker purchased 100,000 shares of Praemium stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,500.00 ($42,013.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed accounts platform, investment management, portfolio administration, and reporting and financial planning software in Australia and internationally. It offers managed accounts platform that enables advisers and wealth managers to construct the managed account solutions for their clients; virtual managed accounts (VMA) and VMA administration services; and WealthCraft, a CRM and financial planning software.

