Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 15th total of 740,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 993,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ POAI remained flat at $$0.39 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 179,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,255.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Predictive Oncology by 56.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,127 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.