Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

