Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Has $256,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,440,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,146,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 400,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,557. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

