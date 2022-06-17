Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Invests $485,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.37. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.