Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,924,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up 2.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 167,031 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,388,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter.

GMF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.09. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,664. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $135.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

