Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. argenx makes up about 1.4% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in argenx by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in argenx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in argenx by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($364.58) to €370.00 ($385.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

argenx stock traded up $21.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.60. The company had a trading volume of 19,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,154. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $356.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.06 and a 200-day moving average of $304.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts expect that argenx SE will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

