Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,280 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

AMAT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 489,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,942. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

