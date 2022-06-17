ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.43.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 510,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,211. The company has a market cap of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,469.79% and a negative return on equity of 54.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

