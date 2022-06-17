Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.17. 12,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 26,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

