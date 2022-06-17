Prosper (PROS) Market Capitalization Hits $691,629.56

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $691,629.56 and $386,865.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

