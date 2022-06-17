Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

