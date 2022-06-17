Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Short Interest Down 25.3% in May

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Prudential news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Prudential alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 573,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Prudential by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 127,494 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 22.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,052,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 190,305 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($20.86) to GBX 1,665 ($20.21) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,590 ($19.30) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,558.00.

Shares of PUK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 736,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Prudential has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.