Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 1,335 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

