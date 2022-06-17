Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,557. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.63.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.