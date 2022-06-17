Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after buying an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after buying an additional 322,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,398,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,064,000.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.46. 469,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829,756. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

